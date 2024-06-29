Short Interest in Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Drops By 94.1%

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

GTMLF opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. Green Technology Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

