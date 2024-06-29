Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Rises By 1,407.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 1,407.9% from the May 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.