Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Increases By 1,083.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,083.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IBTO stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $25.11.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0862 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
