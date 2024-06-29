Short Interest in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Declines By 17.9%

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.79% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

TCHI stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.