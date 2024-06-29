Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Decreases By 19.3%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.6 days.

Keyence Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KYCCF opened at $441.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.22. Keyence has a 12 month low of $341.00 and a 12 month high of $508.20.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

