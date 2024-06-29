Short Interest in LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Drops By 99.2%

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LSL Property Services Price Performance
Shares of LSLPF opened at $3.99 on Friday. LSL Property Services has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $3.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.
LSL Property Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LSL Property Services
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.