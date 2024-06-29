Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Drops By 96.2%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 7,100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 678.8 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance
Shares of MAPGF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
