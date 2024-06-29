Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Decreases By 93.7%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $14.66 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $16.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile
