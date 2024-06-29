Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Decreases By 93.7%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $14.66 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $16.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

