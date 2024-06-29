Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Decreases By 92.3%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Momentus Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Momentus has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $23.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 492,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Momentus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

