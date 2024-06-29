Short Interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Drops By 95.0%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NaaS Technology Trading Down 15.9 %
Shares of NAAS opened at $2.43 on Friday. NaaS Technology has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
