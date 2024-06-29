Short Interest in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Drops By 18.8%

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTGR
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 66.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 175,288 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NETGEAR Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ NTGR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.93.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
About NETGEAR
NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NETGEAR
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.