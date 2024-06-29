Short Interest in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Drops By 96.4%

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.40% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

