Short Interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Decreases By 18.3%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,070,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 75,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $203,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.