Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Declines By 17.7%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 233,400 shares. Currently, 31.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
SYTA stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.00%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.