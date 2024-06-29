Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Drops By 50.0%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.03. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

