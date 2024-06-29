Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Drops By 50.0%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRTBY
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.