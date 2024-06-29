Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Drops By 83.3%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
White Gold Stock Performance
Shares of White Gold stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. White Gold has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
About White Gold
