Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Drops By 83.3%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

White Gold Stock Performance

Shares of White Gold stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. White Gold has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

