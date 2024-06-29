Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Expands By 425.6%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,900 shares, a growth of 425.6% from the May 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,309.0 days.

WOLTF opened at $169.52 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.71.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

