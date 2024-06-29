Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Rises By 70.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMAP opened at $25.52 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

