Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Rises By 37.1%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Xunlei worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.