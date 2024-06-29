Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Rises By 37.1%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Xunlei worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

