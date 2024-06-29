Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Declines By 92.9%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YASKY opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $92.51.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

