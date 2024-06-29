Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Decreases By 53.4%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YUPRF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Yuexiu Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

About Yuexiu Property

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

