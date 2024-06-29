Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Decreases By 53.4%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YUPRF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Yuexiu Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
About Yuexiu Property
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yuexiu Property
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.