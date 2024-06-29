Short Interest in Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Decreases By 20.9%

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zeon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZEOOF opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Zeon has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Get Zeon alerts:

Zeon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zeon Corporation engages in the elastomers, specialty materials, and other businesses. The company offers synthetic rubbers, latices, aroma, and specialty chemicals. It offers electronic materials comprising of photoresists, electron beam resist, etching agent, and coating insulation materials, as well as lithium-ion rechargeable battery materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.