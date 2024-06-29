Short Interest in Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Decreases By 20.9%

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zeon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZEOOF opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Zeon has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $9.54.
Zeon Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zeon
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.