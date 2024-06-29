SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38. 542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

SIG Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

