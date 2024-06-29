Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 3.4%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 147,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,164,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.