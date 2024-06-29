Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 98,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 195,111 shares.The stock last traded at $19.06 and had previously closed at $18.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290,855 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

