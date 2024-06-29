Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 4,998 shares trading hands.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a market cap of $568.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
