Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $105.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.