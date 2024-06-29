Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.8 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of SPXCF opened at $7.00 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

