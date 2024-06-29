Skeena Resources Limited Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

SKE stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $487.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.26. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Skeena Resources by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

