Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19).

Skeena Resources Trading Up 10.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $5.37 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $487.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

