Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Short Interest Update

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skinvisible Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKVI opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Skinvisible has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Skinvisible Company Profile

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

