Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHO stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.