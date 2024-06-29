Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
SOHO stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.67.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
