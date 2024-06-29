SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 3,533,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 42,139,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,728 shares of company stock worth $1,815,476. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

