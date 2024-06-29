Sow Good (SOWG) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -57.20 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 2.16

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sow Good has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1314 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

