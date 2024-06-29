SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

