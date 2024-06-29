Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sphere Entertainment
Sphere Entertainment Price Performance
Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Sphere Entertainment Company Profile
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere Entertainment
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.