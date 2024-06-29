Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ LITP opened at $7.80 on Friday. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

