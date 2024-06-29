Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ LITP opened at $7.80 on Friday. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.
About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF
