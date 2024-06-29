Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.33 ($12.07).
A number of analysts have commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on STAN
Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.8 %
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.