Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.33 ($12.07).

A number of analysts have commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 716 ($9.08) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 813.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 741.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 675.02. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 796 ($10.10).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

