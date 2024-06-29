Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74. Approximately 19,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 146,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Standard Lithium Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.