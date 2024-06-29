Stifel Canada Weighs in on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$76.77 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$64.82 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$77.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.