Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 171,873 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,873 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,475,618. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

