StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Park City Group stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

