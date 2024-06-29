StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

LEDS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 158.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

