StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

VNRX stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

