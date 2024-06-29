StockNews.com Upgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Strong-Buy

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of ADUS opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $120.53.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

