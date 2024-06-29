Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

