Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5,265.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

