Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 818 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 997.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average of $174.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.