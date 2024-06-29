Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 1,183 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,145. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

