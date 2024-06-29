Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBAP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

XBAP stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

